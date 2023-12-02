Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani FM: We hope for further strengthening of co-operation with the UAE

2 December 2023 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
"Azerbaijan hopes for further strengthening of cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," This is stated in the publication of Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry in the social network "X" on the occasion of the UAE Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"We congratulate the UAE, its people and government on the bank holidays! We hope for further strengthening of our cooperation in the coming years," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

