Ceremony dedicated to Heydar Aliyev year held for emergency volunteers [PHOTOS]

The Ministry of Emergency Situations held the presentation ceremony of volunteers for emergency situations dedicated to the "Year of Heydar Aliyev"on November 28, 2023 . Azernews reports.

Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov and employees of the ministry, Faig Mammadov, responsible employee of the Department of Youth Policy and sports of the Presidential Administration Gadir Khalilov, acting executive director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, chairman of the Association of public organizations of Azerbaijan Yusif Valiyev, the council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the public event.

The event was attended by members of the organization, emergency volunteers and representatives of other volunteer organizations and programs operating in our country.

Initially, the participants of the event laid flowers at the monument to great leader Heydar Aliyev and commemorated the memory of the national leader with deep respect. Then they got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev Center and Museum.

After the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a ceremonial change of personnel took place. Participants of the event observed demonstration performances by the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A film about the youth policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was presented later, at the event, which continued in the assembly hall.

In their remarks, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the presentation ceremony of Emergency Situations Volunteers coincides with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The minister emphasised that country`s achievements, which is living the most powerful eras of its history under the wise leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, are strengthened by the strong foundations formed by the National Leader for decades of sustainable development.

It is also a great achievement of our country, since on October 15 of this year, the 20th anniversary of the election of our president to the post of Head of State, and on the same day our national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Khankendi, Khojavend, Khojaly and Agdere, in the village of Askeran, on the territory of the Sarsang reservoir.

This was the culmination of our historic victory, the victory granted by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The minister informed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev has always taken care of young people in his politics since the first days of his leadership of the republic.

He called healthy youth an inexhaustible source of our national development strategy, acting as a patron of young people, raising a new generation with a healthy mind in national and patriotic spirit, socio-political of this segment of society. has done unparalleled work in the field of increasing its activity.

K.Heydarov noted that the Azerbaijani youth, surrounded by comprehensive state care by the worthy successor of the Great Leader, our esteemed President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, is working with great effort for the bright future of our state, the further development of our motherland, becoming an active social layer in the development of society today, and is closely involved in maintaining stability and dynamic development. It is proud that young people with a high intellectual level, a sense of patriotism and National thinking have been formed in our country.

The minister stressed that the dedication shown by the first vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the implementation of the state youth policy, grandiose projects implemented directly under her initiative and leadership are yielding positive results.

At the end of his speech, congratulating the emergency volunteers who have achieved success in the competition, Minister Kamaleddin Heydarov expressed confidence that they will actively participate in the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which considers its highest goal to provide reliable protection to the population and territory of the country from emergencies.

Later were shown, a video about the activities of Azerbaijani volunteers in the fraternal country as the first foreign aid during the terrible earthquake in Turkey in February of this year, as well as a video about the presentations and trainings of the “emergency Volunteers” program.

The event continued with a concert program of masters of arts.

The volunteers were also presented with gifts from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

At the end, the participants of the ceremony were photographed together.

