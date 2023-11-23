Baku hosts ministerial session of OIC Labour Ministers Conference

23 November 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Baku hosts the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labour Ministers of the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

The session started with the recitation of ayahs of the Holy Quran.

The session heard the speech of Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adnan Abdullah Al Nuaim (Chairman of the IV Conference of Labour Ministers of the OIC).

The Chairman of the Fifth OIC Conference of Ministers of Labour and the composition of the Bureau were then elected.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to hold the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) from November 21st to 23rd, 2023, in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, under the theme “Innovative Solutions and Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in the OIC Member States”. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MLSPP) will host the ICLM. The Conference will bring together labour ministers from across the OIC Member States to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world in the changing world of work, including the impact of new technologies, employment trends, and social protection.

