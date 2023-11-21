Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan participates in charity bazaar held in Islamabad [PHOTOS]

21 November 2023 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan participated in the traditional charity bazaar organized by the Women's Association of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry in Islamabad, Azernews reports.

Embassies of a number of foreign countries in Pakistan and local companies participated in the event.

At the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy, the participants were presented with various national meals, sweets, and souvenirs embodying Azerbaijani history and culture.

The First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Alvi, the Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Gilani, and other officials visited the Azerbaijan stand and got acquainted with the samples of the Azerbaijani national cuisine, as well as the exhibition of souvenirs.

Funds obtained from the stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy at the charity market were transferred to the fund of the Women's Association.

