Azerbaijan-Iraq joint commission meeting to be held in near future

20 November 2023 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will be held in the coming days, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on 20 November, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that a meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation will be held in Iraq in the near future, which will play an important role in the further expansion of trade-economic ties.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz