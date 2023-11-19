MPs and staff of parliamentary apparatus marched to Kizil-Gaya massif [PHOTOS]

19 November 2023 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of events held in connection with the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Adil Aliyev, Head of Parliamentary Staff Farid Hajiyev, a group of MPs and staff marched to "Heydar Aliyev Peak", Azernews reports.

The march ended on November 18 with climbing the "Heydar Aliyev Peak", located at an altitude of 3751 metres in Kizil-Gaya massif of Bashdagh ridge of Greater Caucasus.

Participants of the march, who visited the bas-relief of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev at the summit and expressed their respect, reached the goal set during the march despite severe weather conditions and difficult terrain.

---

