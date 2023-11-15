Azerbaijani delegation of Defense Ministry attends booth of EDGE company [PHOTOS]

15 November 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the weapons, vehicles, and military equipment exhibited at the booth of the UAE company EDGE within the Dubai Airshow 2023 international exhibition, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting held with the head of the company within the framework of the exhibition, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation as well as other issues of common interest.

---

