Gasification of Lachin kicks off

8 November 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerigas supplied the Lachin City with natural gas and at the initial stage, 150 out of 600 houses were supplied with natural gas by installing gas meters, Azernews reports.

On this occasion, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, Masim Mammadov, and Rashad Javadov, deputy general director for sales of Azerigas, as well as city residents, took part in the event held in the city.

Those who spoke at the ceremony congratulated the people of Lachin on the occasion of the historic day and emphasized that the gasification of the territories liberated from occupation was successfully continued.

Later, a symbolic torch was lit, indicating the supply of natural gas.

Speaking at the event, the people of Lachin expressed their endless gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the great Victory won in the Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's historical lands from occupation, for the extensive restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Lachin, and for the supply of natural gas to the city.

"In addition to the city of Lachin, which has been gasified, works are also being carried out rapidly in the village of Zabukh of the region. Initially, 200 houses will be supplied with gas here in stages. As in the city of Lachin, a meeting was held with the residents of the village of Zabukh, and a torch was lit in connection with the supply of natural gas," - " Azerigaz" reports.

