8 November 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.

