5 November 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

“I have always stated that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan. Germany has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijanis should return to their lands,” Annalena Baerbock added.

