Mines planted by Armenia continue to kill and maim Azerbaijanis: Ministry
Landmines planted by Armenia continue to kill and maim Azerbaijani citizens; as a result of another mining incident in Terter a 24-year-old young man had his leg amputated, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on the official X social page, Azernews reports.
Armenian-planted-landmines continue to kill and maim 🇦🇿is.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 3, 2023
As a result of landmine explosion in Tartar a leg of one 24 years old civilian was amputated.
Since the end of the conflict 3️⃣3️⃣6️⃣ Azerbaijanis became victims.
Urgent measures should be taken to eradicate this threat. pic.twitter.com/4U48ZTtgAg
"Since the end of the conflict in 2020, 336 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to mines. It is necessary to take urgent measures to eradicate this threat," the publication says.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz