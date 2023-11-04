Aide to President: Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians

4 November 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

"The victims of landmines planted in Azerbaijan by the Armenian side are mostly civilians," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote about it on the X social account", Azernews reports.

Landmine victims in Azerbaijan are mainly civilians. Almost every single week, we witness yet another deadly and bloody landmine blast. pic.twitter.com/tqMogCtFez — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 4, 2023

"Almost every week we witness another deadly and bloody mine explosion," the publication says.

According to official figures, from November 10, 2020, to November 3, 2023, 50 civilians were killed and 107 people were injured in mine incidents. Among the military, mines killed 15 people and injured 164.

