Azerbaijan sends medical aid to Khankendi

26 September 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The central government of Azerbaijan sent medical aid to Khankendi, Azernews reports.

A medical vehicle equipped with medicine stock, first aid kits and supplies was set off on the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road.

Aid is intended for those injured in the explosion of a gasoline tanker in the city.

It should be noted that an explosion took place at a gas station near Khankendi at night. As a result of the explosion of the gas tank, several people died and injured.

---

