6 Ural military and 4 mortars belonging to Armenian armed forces seized as trophies

20 September 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The local anti-terrorist activities conducted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Garabagh economic region successfully continue, Azernews reports, citing the head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, Colonel Anar Eyvazov telling at a briefing.

The head of the press service said that during the activities, 6 Ural branded military vehicles full of mortar shells and 4 mortars belonging to the units of the Armenian armed forces were seized as trophies by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

