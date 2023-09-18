Azerbaijan's Security Service chief invites Armenia to closer cooperation

18 September 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The chief of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, made a speech at the international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons", Azernews reports.

"I invite the official Yerevan to closer cooperation in matters related to captives and hostages," Naghiyev said at the conference.

"We hope that accurate mine maps, as well as information about the fate of the missing persons and their graves, will be provided by Armenia to Azerbaijan. Finding and identifying the remains of missing persons from both sides would serve to resolve the long-standing humanitarian crisis," he added.

Provocations against Azerbaijan by the special services of some states are decisively suppressed, according to Naghiyev. He noted that reconnaissance and subversive activities and provocations by the special services of some states against Azerbaijan are decisively suppressed.

Ali Naghiyev: 'Most of Azerbaijani missing servicemen were killed in internment camps, not on battlefields'

As a result of military aggression by Armenia, Azerbaijan suffered a large number of human losses, and hundreds of cities and villages were destroyed, the head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev, said at the international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons".

According to him, in the first Garabagh war, 3,890 people were registered as missing persons in the State Commission: "3,171 of them are servicemen, while 719 are civilians. Among civilians, 71 are minors, 267 are women, and 326 are elderly people.

Naghiyev emphasized that six servicemen went missing during the Patriotic War: "The obtained evidence indicates that a large number of our missing servicemen were killed not on the battlefields, but as a result of terrible torture in internment camps."

