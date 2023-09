16 September 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan’s Guba district on Saturday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Azernews reports.

The quake, at the depth of 42 km, was recorded at 05:48 local time.

---

