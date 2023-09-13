Azerbaijani FM speaks at 54th session of UN Human Rights Council [VIDEO]

13 September 2023 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a working visit to Switzerland, spoke at the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva, Azernews reports.

Happening now: @Bayramov_Jeyhun, FM of #Azerbaijan delivers statement on 🇦🇿's activities in the field of human rights, current situation in the region, existing challenges & perspectives of post-conflict stage at #HRC54 in the margins of his visit.



“The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of human rights, the current situation in the region, existing challenges and prospects for the post-conflict stage,” the publication says.

To recall, on September 11, 2023, Jeyhun Bayramov paid an official visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

