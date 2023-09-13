Azerbaijani FM speaks at 54th session of UN Human Rights Council [VIDEO]
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a working visit to Switzerland, spoke at the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council in Geneva, Azernews reports.
This is stated in a publication posted on the account of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in X.
Happening now: @Bayramov_Jeyhun, FM of #Azerbaijan delivers statement on 🇦🇿's activities in the field of human rights, current situation in the region, existing challenges & perspectives of post-conflict stage at #HRC54 in the margins of his visit.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) September 13, 2023
🎥 https://t.co/DlLcuPxOSC
“The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the activities of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the field of human rights, the current situation in the region, existing challenges and prospects for the post-conflict stage,” the publication says.
