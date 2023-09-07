Azerbaijan to start first resettlement to Sus village early next year

7 September 2023 16:08 (UTC+04:00)

"The resettlement process to Zabukh was carried out very successfully. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with those families; a very interesting meeting was held,” said Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov, Azernews reports.

“I hope that the Sus village project will be this successful. I think it is possible to resettle there by the beginning of next year. We will see thousands of local residents in Lachin until the end of the year. Likewise, we will ensure two to three resettlement processes per month to Zabukh until the end of the year,” the Special Representative of the President noted.

The resettlement process was part of a larger effort to rebuild the region after the Garabagh War. The conflict resulted in the displacement of thousands of people from the region, and the Azerbaijani government has been working to provide assistance and support to those affected.

The resettlement process to Zabukh was part of a larger government initiative to provide housing and other services to those affected by the conflict. The government provided housing, medical care, and other services to those who were displaced.

The government also provided financial assistance to those who were affected by the conflict.

The resettlement process was successful, according to Mammadov, and the government has been praised for its efforts to help those affected by the conflict. The government has also been praised for its commitment to providing assistance and support to those who were affected by the conflict.

---

