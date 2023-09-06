Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 6 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Minister of Economy, Sustainable Development of Croatia

6 September 2023 18:09 (UTC+04:00)
During his official visit to Croatia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of this country, Davor Filipovic, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on economic and trade ties between the two countries, as well as opportunities for cooperation in the fields of energy, information technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, mine clearance, and other areas.

