Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Croatian Prime Minister [PHOTOS]

6 September 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic, Azernews reports.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“It is a great honor for me to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to exchange views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia,” the publication says.

The meeting continued in an expanded format.

