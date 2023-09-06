Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Croatian Prime Minister [PHOTOS]

6 September 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic, Azernews reports.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote about this on his page on the social network X.

“It is a great honor for me to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to exchange views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia,” the publication says.

The meeting continued in an expanded format.

Honoured to meet H.E. Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of 🇭🇷 to exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between 🇦🇿 and 🇭🇷. pic.twitter.com/AIYQARulyj — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) September 6, 2023

