Azerbaijan approves list of state-owned firms keen to attract private investment - decree

31 August 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

The "List of state-owned enterprises intended to attract private investment" has been approved.

This list was approved by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 31, 2023. It includes the following enterprises:

1. International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC

2. Baku Telephone Communications Production LLC of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

3. Aztelecom LLC of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

4. Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC

5. AzerGold CJSC

6. Enterprises included in the structure of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

- Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant (EEP) of Azerikimya PU;

- Carbamide plant;

- Methanol plant.

---

