President Vladimir Putin congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of her birthday

26 August 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the allied relations between our countries. I am confident that further development of constructive multifaceted ties will fully meet the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success in your state activity," the letter said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz