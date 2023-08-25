Shooting pavilion of “Hochazfilm” creative studio opened in Lachin district [PHOTOS]

25 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the shooting pavilion of the “Hochazfilm” creative studio.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the conditions created at the pavilion.

“Hochazfilm” studio, which is consisted of two buildings and a shooting pavilion, will be a regional audiovisual center. The studio will provide local and foreign film makers with guiding and location services as well as appropriate equipment. The studio will also offer regional audiovisual content to local and foreign media, state agencies, state and private film studios.

The studio will have a Hochaz Hotel and Hochaz Cafe.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Cinema is very important for Azerbaijan after the war.

President Ilham Aliyev: In general, there can be many topics, especially now, related to the Karabakh war. The war itself, different episodes and different operations.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Of course.

An employee of the studio: We have a series of documentaries thanks to your successful policy. We achieved tremendous success with the 44-day war. Nothing can be better than that. Inshallah, everything will be good.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Amen.

President Ilham Aliyev: Now the people of Lachin are coming and living in their ancestral land. Good luck.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you.

An employee of the studio: Thank you.

---

