Best birthday present is glimpse of Mount Aghri Dagh in Nakhchivan on border with Iravan

18 August 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

"I am glad to be in Nakhchivan. I am in Nakhchivan for the first time, it is a pity that I am not in my native land - Iravan. I am grateful to the committee for giving me this opportunity". These are the words of Amir Ali Sardari Irevani, the heir of Iravan Khan, Azernews reports, citing Diaspora.

The State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported that he regretfully noted that Nakhchivan is isolated from the rest of Azerbaijan: "Taking this opportunity, I want to talk about the isolation of Iravan and Nakhchivan from Azerbaijan. I flew here through Iravan and Geycha Lake and looked at my native land from above. It is a very beautiful and at the same time sad picture. Unfortunately, it is possible to come here only by airplane. For example, I wanted to see other places besides Araz. Most likely, I was looking for an opportunity to come here through the Zangazur corridor. It was not possible. This time I arrived by airplane, maybe next time...".

The heir of the Iravan Khan said he would like to visit his native land: "I have been invited to Iravan several times. Of course, I would like to come to Iravan. But it would be unfortunate for me to see the ruined land of my ancestors. Therefore, the best birthday present for me was to look at Aghri Dagh Mountain in Nakhchivan, on the border with Iravan. I felt a close connection with my ancestors. I can't imagine that my ancestors once rode horses there and fought with enemies. Being here is a wonderful feeling".

It should be noted that Amir Ali Sardari Iravani was a speaker at one of the panels held within the IV Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth "Heydar Aliyev - 100" organized in Nakhchivan.

---

