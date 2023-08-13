Community issues statement on Armenia's intention to convene UNSC meeting

13 August 2023 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has spread a statement in connection with Armenia's intention, under the guise of a "humanitarian crisis", to convene an emergency session of the UN Security Council and try to adopt a resolution against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing to Community.

It was noted that it is a clear example of hypocrisy that Armenia, which for 30 years ignored known Security Council resolutions and even showed intolerance for referring to them, is now hoping for a Security Council resolution.

"The work that Armenia must do in the field of international humanitarian and human rights law is to ensure the safe and dignified return of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homeland.

The Western Azerbaijan Community regards the above intention of Armenia as a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, a gross interference in its internal affairs and a rejection of the provision on mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity contained in the Prague and Sochi statements of October 2022 and the Brussels statement of July 2023, and calls on Armenia to put an end to actions deliberately aggravating the situation in the region," the statement reads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz