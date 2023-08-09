Employees of Azerbaijani embassy commemorate August war victims in Georgia

9 August 2023 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

On August 8, 2023, the 15th anniversary of the August 2008 war, Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Head of the Military Attaché Office of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces Colonel Fuad Ibrahimov, and the employees of the embassy commemorated the war victims in Mukhatgverdi Brotherhood Cemetery in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Embassy.

The war in 2008 resulted in 228 civilian deaths, 170 soldier deaths, and 14 police officer deaths. Additionally, 2232 Georgian citizens were injured, and 263,598 citizens of Georgia were granted the status of internally displaced persons.

In August 2023, Guliyev and Ibrahimov led the way in commemorating the war victims in Georgia. This was an important step in recognizing the victims of the war in 2008 and honoring their memory.

Ambassador Faig Guliyev and Colonel Fuad Ibrahimov have worked in the region for a long time. In July 2022, Faig Guliyev received the Head of the NATO Liaison Office in Georgia Alexander Vinnikov. Guliyev discussed the possibilities of the post-conflict situation in the region and briefed Vinnikov on the steps taken by Azerbaijan. A few weeks later, in June 2022, Guliyev received Dr. Davron Mukhamadiev, Head of the South Caucasus Country Cluster Delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Guliyev discussed the Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership and briefed Mukhamadiev on the steps taken by Azerbaijan.

