SOCAR's VP dismissed from position, following presidential decree

1 August 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on dismissal of Rafiqa Huseynzade from the post of Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

"Based on Article 109, Clause 32 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I state:

1. Dismiss Rafiga Huseynzade from the post of Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan. 2. This decree comes into effect from the date of its signing," the document stated.

According to the decree earlier signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Yashar Latifov, Suleyman Gasimov, Dashgin Iskenderov, Badal Badalov and Khalik Mammadov were dismissed from the posts of Vice Presidents of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

By other decree of the president, Fuad Musayev, Afghan Isayev, Anar Mammadov, Babek Huseynov, Ismayil Zargarli, Ziba Mustafayeva and Arzu Javadova were appointed vice-presidents of SOCAR.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz