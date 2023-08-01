Azerbaijani FM informs Turkish President's chief advisor about Armenian military and political provocations [PHOTOS]

1 August 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Chief adviser to the President of the country Akif Cagatay Kilic, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the current cooperation between the two countries as well as the situation in the region.

The sides hailed the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye based on the Shusha Declaration and the cooperation within the framework of regional formats.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined that new realities emerged after the Patriotic War and the proposal of the peace agenda by Azerbaijan created opportunities for regional cooperation. The FM also stressed the necessity of opening communications, including the Zangazur corridor.

FM Bayramov gave detailed information about the ongoing military and political provocations of Armenia against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Chief adviser Akif Caghatay Kilic noted that the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in line with the philosophy of brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries contributes to the development and security of both countries, including the region.

The pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

