Horadiz-Zangilan highway is under repair [PHOTO]

28 July 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on carrying out works on capital repair of the existing Horadiz-Zangilan motorway in the territory of Zangilan district, which is a part of East Zangazur economic region, reconstruction works have been started, Azernews reports, citing The State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan.

Repair and construction works are underway on the 61.4 km section of Horadiz-Zangilan of M-6 Hajigabul-Bakhramtep-Minjivan-Armenian state border road (km 173+600 - km 235+000). ).

The width of the earth bed of the road substantially reconstructed according to the III technical category is 12 meters.

Major repairs are being carried out on 4 sections, including km 173.6-189, 189-205, 205-220 and 220-235.

Work is currently underway to remove the existing asphalt concrete pavement along the road, excavation and pouring works, construction of the earth bed and road base, laying of water pipes of various sizes, repair of bridges, and relocation of communication lines. completed.

In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", the implementation of the project carried out under the control of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan is carried out in accordance with the schedule and technological sequence.

In order to complete the construction works in time, the necessary amount of manpower and equipment has been deployed at the site.

Horadiz-Zangilan motorway is considered one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, which will play an important role in the socio-economic development of our territories liberated from occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz