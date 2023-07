27 July 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Movlud Balakishiyev with the "Sharaf" Order.

According to the decree, Movlud Balakishiyev (Movlud Suleymanli) is awarded "Sharaf Order" for great input in development of Azerbaijani literature.

