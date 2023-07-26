Azerbaijan's Defence Minister attends opening of IDEF-23 exhibition in Istanbul [PHOTO]

26 July 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

On July 25, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and senior staff of the Ministry took part in the opening ceremony of the 16th International Defence Industry Exhibition IDEF-23 in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan informed on Tuesday, that the Ministry's senior staff familiarised themselves with weapons, equipment and military means exhibited at the stands of ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, DEARSAN and other companies.

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Z.Hasanov held a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkiye Mehmet Fatih Kajir.

At the meeting, the prospects of military-technical cooperation were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views was held on other issues of mutual interest.

In conclusion, a ceremony of mutual gift-giving took place.

