Azerconnect brings together journalists on occasion of National Press Day

21 July 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerconnect company hosted a two-day seminar on “Modern challenges in telecommunications” for journalists in Shamakhi on the occasion of July 22 — National Press Day, Azernew reports, citing the seminar.

The seminar’s main objective was to raise media representatives’ awareness of the new trends and challenges in the field of telecommunications in our country and the world, the innovations applied in the activities of telecommunication operators in Azerbaijan, and the perspectives for development.

Chief Marketing Officer Mushfiq Aliyev, Head of Corporate Communications Department Alimardan Sultanov, and Senior Director of Information Technology and Core Network Parviz Ismayilov of Azerconnect company congratulated media representatives on July 22 — National Press Day and made presentations.

Speakers provided detailed information about Azerconnect company and its services in telecommunications, ongoing projects, dynamic changes in this field, modern challenges, expectations of companies and customers, and future development directions. Later, numerous questions from media representatives were discussed by the participants.

Journalists representing up to 30 leading media organizations of the country participated in the seminar.

Azerconnect is the country’s first B2B (Business to Business) company that provides various services in the dynamically developing ICT and high-tech fields.

Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding's international group of companies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz