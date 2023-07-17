Azerbaijani woman's basketball players play their first match at European Championship

17 July 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Andorra will host games of division C of the European championship among basketball players under 16 years old, Azernews reports, citing the Basketball Federation of Azerbaijan.

Our national team, which is in Group B, will compete with teams of Andorra, Albania, and Moldova.

The Azerbaijani national team under the leadership of Turkish specialist Evren Alkay will play its first match in the group on 18 July at 21:30 Baku time against the national team of Andorra.

It should be noted that all games of the European Championship will be broadcast live on the youtube channel of the International Basketball Federation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz