Azerbaijan establishes Working Group for inflation monitoring

17 July 2023 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the order "On additional measures to strengthen monitoring of inflation and prices", Azernews reports.

According to the order, a Working Group was established to ensure that inflation in Azerbaijan is reduced to an acceptable level for economic growth, to further improve the analysis and monitoring system that allows for quantitative and qualitative assessment of inflation processes and its causes, as well as to strengthen inter-agency coordination in this field.

The head of the Working Group is the Head of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Working Group was instructed to take measures to further strengthen the work on the analysis of inflation processes in Azerbaijan and improve price monitoring, and ensure that the report on the results is submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a month.

The new working group is tasked with monitoring prices and inflation in Azerbaijan and providing the government with information and recommendations to ensure price stability. The group will also be responsible for developing and implementing measures to reduce inflation and prices.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz