Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijani Army positions

12 July 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

On July 11, at 23:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha district, the Ministry of Defense, Azernews reports.

“Moreover, on July 12, at 05:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the direction of the Zabukh settlement of the Lachin district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

