Performed by winner of second Rise competition, mentoring program continues successfully

11 July 2023 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva met with Vusala Bayramova, the winner of the second "Rise" competition, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the Commissioner got acquainted with the work done by Vusala Bayramova in three months, and mutual views were exchanged regarding the development prospects of her career and the improvement of her management skills.

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the priorities of the Ombudswoman Institute, and the projects implemented in the direction of protecting the rights of socially vulnerable population groups were discussed. At the same time, the proposals put forward and initiatives implemented to ensure human rights and freedom in the current year, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, were brought to attention.

In the end, at the initiative of the Ombudswoman, educational publications prepared in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, as well as the book "Introduction to Gender", a collection of lectures on current issues of gender equality and protection of women's rights, were presented to Vusala Bayramova.

It is worth noting that within the next three months, the winner of the second "Rise" competition is expected to participate in local and international meetings with the Ombudswoman and the heads of the relevant structural units of the institution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz