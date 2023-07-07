Tajik delegation visits Alley of Honors in Baku [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin and his accompanying delegation have today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader and lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then came to the Alley of Martyrs and visited the graves of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

