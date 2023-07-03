Azerbaijan attends 43rd FAO session in Italy

3 July 2023 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Agriculture Minister Mejnun Mammadov is attending the 43rd session of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which began its work in the Italian capital Rome, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to information, within the session, the Azerbaijani delegation held bilateral meetings with agriculture ministers of several countries. Mammadov and his counterparts from Estonia, Northern Macedonia, Uzbekistan, and Moldova, discussed topics of mutual interest, as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation relations in agriculture, an increase of trade turnover of agricultural products, improvement of the legal framework of cooperation, exchange of experience in agricultural research and technology, etc..

The Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan is scheduled to address a round table on the efficient use of water resources at the 43rd session of the FAO.

