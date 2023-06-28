Military Prosecutor's Office launches criminal case after Azerbaijani soldier injured by Armenian side

28 June 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office in Aghdam has been informed about the injury of an Azerbaijani serviceman Ali Bekirov, as a result of a firearm attack from the Armenian side.

On June 27 at 8:05 p.m., Azerbaijan Army's positions located in the direction of Galaychilar village of Aghdam region were fired from small arms by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

A military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Bakirov Ali son of Shukur was injured as a result of the shooting.

The wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, his life is not in danger.

Head of the Press Service of the Military Prosecutor's Office, Chief Counselor of Justice Firad Aliyev told Trend that the employees of the Aghdam Military Prosecutor's Office received clarifications and, together with the employees of the Criminalistics and Information Technologies Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office, the relevant work was carried out and necessary actions were taken.

The Aghdam Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under article 29,120.2.12 (attempted murder based on national, racial, religious hatred or enmity) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, witnesses were interrogated, appropriate examinations were appointed, and the necessary investigative actions were immediately carried out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz