Azerbaijan's MFA: Representatives of Karabakh Armenians refuse to help in any way they can

25 June 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia seems unable to digest the passage of hundreds of Armenian residents in both directions in a spirit of mutual understanding and co-operation with Azerbaijani border guards since the start of the border post and insists on continuing such provocative steps, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's comments on a 24 June 2023 statement.

"Likewise there is no basis for any claims of "humanitarian threats" against Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan's resolute refusal of offers of assistance to Armenian residents in case of need by those posing as representatives of these residents show that Armenia is using this issue for its own narrow political purposes," the ministry said.

