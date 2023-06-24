Azerbaijani Ombudswoman and General Prosecutor hold international conference [PHOTOS]

24 June 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Office of Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) and the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan held joint conference on Ensuring Transparency in the Context of Business and Human Rights, Azernews reports.

Employees of the Ombudsman Office, the General Prosecutor's Office, representatives of international organizations, business organizations and non-governmental organizations took part in the event.

The Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva made an opening speech at the event and gave detailed information about the activities carried out by the Ombudsman Office in the field of business and human rights in Azerbaijan.

The Ombudswoman said that the implementation of the Guiding Principles in the field of Business and Human Rights adopted by the UN and the preparation of the National Action Plan in this field is being carried out.

The Ombudswoman drew attention to the fact that national human rights institutions are defined as one of the main areas of activity in the field of business and human rights based on the provisions of the Edinburgh Declaration.

The Ombudswoman said that the cooperation with the General Prosecutor's Office was successfully continued within the framework of the improvement of legislation and educational activities.

Then, the printed material Overview of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights prepared by the Office of the Ombudsman at the initiative of Sabina Aliyeva and with the support of the UN Development Program was presented to the participants of the event.

Speaking at the event, Kamran Aliyev, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, informed about the institutional reforms carried out in the field of business and human rights in Azerbaijan, the measures implemented in this field, and the existing legislative framework.

The Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, talked about the progressive reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev in the field of business and human rights and noted that the decisions made regarding the economic development of Azerbaijan were welcomed by the people.

Then, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev spoke about the Transparency of Business Activity and Relevant Support Mechanisms, and Responsible Business in the Context of Sustainable Development.

At the ongoing conference moderated by the Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva, the Consultant of the Istanbul Regional Center of the UN Development Program Irakli Kotetishvili and CEO of the non-governmental organization IBLF Global Brook Horovitz discussed the topics Doing Business with Integrity - the Key to Sustainable Development, and Doing Business with Integrity: Fighting Corruption, and New Approaches for the Private Sector to Protect Human Rights. In the speeches, information was given on the principles of honesty in business, solving problems in the field of fighting against corruption, and the implementation of international standards at the national level.

In the end, speeches were made on the issues of ensuring human rights in entrepreneurship, the development of women's entrepreneurship, and ensuring transparency.

