21 June 2023 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

More than 1.6K scientific works of UNEC employees are indexed in authoritative databases

836 scientific works belonging to Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) are indexed in "Web of Science" database Azernews reports.

UNEC told that 715 of the indexed scientific works fall within the period of 2015-2023.

The citation index of UNEC is 3,496k on the prestigious scientific publication platform. 92 percent of it covers the years 2015-2023.

833 scientific works belonging to UNEC are indexed in "Scopus" database. 796 of the scientific works indexed in "Scopus" belong to the years 2015-2023. In that database, the reference indicator is 4.180k of which 99 percent covers the relevant period.

---

