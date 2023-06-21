Vardanyan readies to celebrate Victory Day in Azerbaijan

21 June 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The telegram channel " Baku Burila " posted a publication about how Vardanyan is preparing to celebrate Victory Day in Azerbaijan in fear. Here is the text of the publication:

Vardanyan thought: "How will we celebrate Victory Day in Azerbaijan?"



Rubik Vardanyan is rocking. At the congress of his "front" Vardanyan says, in Azerbaijan, "November 9 is Victory Day. How will we celebrate November 9 as part of Azerbaijan?".



Well, firstly, not 9, but 8 November. As you will note, the executive power of Khankendi will decide.



And secondly, Rubik, we have two holidays in a row - on November 9, Azerbaijan celebrates Flag Day. Also a great holiday!



Learn it, Ruben and get ready!

