There are up to 2,500 mosques in Azerbaijan, official says

21 June 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s main task in the field of religion is to achieve further improvement of state-religion relations, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli telling at the conference on Azerbaijan's State-Religion Model held on June 21.

He said that important tasks have been set before Azerbaijan’s victory. In this direction, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations also has duties.

Noting that there are up to 2,500 mosques in Azerbaijan, and 1,500 of them are permanently functioning, the chairman of the committee said that cases of abuse in the name of religion are not only related to Islam. He noted that there are cases of abuse of other religions as well. The task facing Azerbaijan is to make Azerbaijan the strongest state in the region.

