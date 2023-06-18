Rais of Tatarstan visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

18 June 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Being in Azerbaijan, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov has visited the Alley of Honors, Azernews reports.

Rustam Minnikhanov paid tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at the tomb.

Minnikhanov also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Rais of Tatarstan laid flowers at the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and famous doctor, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz