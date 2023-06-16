ANAMA's demining team participate in mini-football tournament held within framework of Heydar Aliyev Year [VIDEO]

16 June 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", a series of actions are carried out by the Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A mini-football tournament was started among the ANAMA employees involved in demining activities in the liberated territories.

June 15 - the opening ceremony of the National Liberation Day, the tournament is scheduled to end on July 15, on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Agency.

A total of 8 teams of ANAMA employees will compete in the tournament supported by the Agency's Union of Trade Unions. The first match of the tournament took place between Shusha and Khojavend teams at the Agency's Khojavend mobile base.

Before the game, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, and then the memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence.

At the opening event of the tournament, Bahruz Mammadov, the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), Samir Poladov, the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tural Piriyev, the Executive Director of the Football Development Fund, in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (except for the Shusha region) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Zeynalov, chief adviser of the President's special representation, Umud Mirzayev, IEPF President, Chairman of the Public Council under ANAMA, and other guests attended.

The first deputy chairman of the Agency's Board of Directors, Bahruz Mammadov, made an opening speech and wished success to the teams. Speaking about the importance of the tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, he spoke about the development path of the sports policy founded by the Great Leader, and the special attention and care given to this field by President Ilham Aliyev.

The next games to be held are planned to take place at other mobile bases of the Agency.

Khojavand team won 4:1 in the first soccer tournament initiated by ANAMA in the liberated territories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz