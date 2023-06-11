Team of Azerbaijan's MES rescues man from drowning

11 June 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

The employees of Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situation Ministry (MES) rescued a person from drowning in the sea, Azernews reports, citing MES.

The "112" hotline of MES received information that a person is in danger of drowning in the sea in the Seaside National Park, located in the Sabail district of Baku.

The Ministry's press service told that the Baku-boulevard diving-search team of the State Service for the Control of Small Vessels and Water Rescue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was immediately involved in the scene of the incident.

Thanks to the operative rescue operation, Kurkin Alexander Aleksandrovich, born in 1988, who was in danger of drowning in the sea, was rescued by divers, and provided with first aid.

