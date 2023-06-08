President amends decree on ensuring activities of Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a document on amendments to the decree "On ensuring the activities of the Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses".
According to the new decree, the "List of services provided to micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the "Houses of small and medium-sized businesses" has been expanded.
Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC has been added to this list.
