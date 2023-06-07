President's special rep reports on return of citizens to liberated territories

7 June 2023 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

According to the First State Program "Great Return", more than 34,000 families are planned to be resettled to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by the end of 2026.

Azernews reports, citing Trend that Emin Huseynov, special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region), told reporters in Shusha.

According to him, all issues related to this are coordinated within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters in the conditions of interaction between various state structures.

"The return of our people to their native lands, providing conditions for life and employment is the main task set before us by President Ilham Aliyev, and work on this continues," Emin Huseynov said.

