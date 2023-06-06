President of Uruguay sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

6 June 2023 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou has sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of Uruguay and on my own behalf, please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, as well as my wishes for peace and prosperity of your dear people.

I would like to note that very good bilateral relations were created between our countries. I am totally confident that these relations will further strengthen on the basis of economic, political and cultural cooperation.

Mr. President, availing myself of this opportunity, I assure you of my highest consideration.

Luis Lacalle Pou,

President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay

---

